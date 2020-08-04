Rock County
Arrests
SONNY R. BALADEZ, 26, of 612 W. Holmes St., Janesville, at 8:07 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at home on charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and a probation violation.
JOHN J. ERICKSON, 24, of 7367 N. Curharken Court, town of Fulton, at 2:15 p.m. Friday, July 31, at home on charges of theft of firearms, as well as disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property as acts of domestic violence. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say Erickson struck a woman he knows and stole some of her guns. Erickson also had bench warrants for intoxicated driving offenses.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ELIZABETH L. ABRAHAM, 20, of 1015 Oak St., Beloit, at 9:58 p.m. Friday, July 31, at 3024 Milton Ave., Janesville, on a charge of intoxicated driving. It was not listed which number offense it was.
AARON J. BYTNAR, 26, of 2404 Rockport Road, No. 3, Janesville, at 7:46 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at 2610 W. Court St. It was listed as a first offense.
ANTHONY GARZA, 31, of San Antonio, at 8:13 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11502 N. Charley Bluff Road, town of Milton. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say Garza was arrested on charges of operating a boat while intoxicated and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
ALEXANDER J. STOWE, 29, of 2211 S. Pearl St., Janesville, at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8710 N. Newville Road, town of Milton. It was listed as his third offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say Stowe hit a mailbox and left.
SAMANTHA J. WHITE, 34, of 1003 S. Washington St., Janesville, at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at an undisclosed location. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
GLENN M. HETZER, 53, of 1270 S. River Road, Janesville, with aggravated battery of an elderly person, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. Town of Beloit police say on July 26, Hetzer punched an elderly woman he knows in the chest near her pacemaker and pushed her to the ground.
RYAN A. METZKER, 32, of Fort Atkinson, with two counts of theft in a business setting. An investigator with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says Metzker did not do two projects he was paid for as part of Copperhead Contracting worth about $6,700 and nearly $16,500.
Reported
CAR FIRE at 10:49 p.m. Friday, July 31, at 7007 S. Highway 213, town of Newark, where a car in the middle of the woods was fully engulfed in flames. Rock County sheriff’s deputies in a report said the car might have been connected with a shooting in Beloit earlier that day.