Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
NATHAN A. HERMANSON, 23, of 2528 Riverview Drive, Janesville, at 8:13 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, near 1000 General Motors Drive, Janesville. Hermanson was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Arrested
JOSHUA JIMENEZ, 22, of 335 S. Fremont St., Janesville, at 2:26 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at 207 S. High St., Janesville on charges of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft between $2,500 and $5,000, probation violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERMEL JONES, 26, no permanent address, at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at 207 S. High St., Janesville, on charges of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft between $2,500 and $5,000, probation violation, and criminal damage to property.
BERNITA DE LEON, 49, of 1315 Laramie Lane, No. 3, Janesville, at 7:51 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, for neglecting a child.
Green County
Intoxicated driving arrests
AARON D. BLAZIER, 27, of Janesville on Highway 104 near Atkinson Road, town of Albany after reportedly crossing the centerline and driving into a ditch. It was listed as his second offense.
SONYA C. MANRIQUEZ, 21, of Janesville, in the W800 block of Atkinson Road, town of Albany after driving off the road and striking a mailbox. It was listed as her first offense.