Rock County
Felony arrests
DAMONT L. PEACOCK, 40, of Janesville, on Saturday, Jan. 15, near the intersection of Centerway and Milton Avenue, Janesville, on felony charges of manufacturing or delivering cocaine between 1-5 grams and distribution of Schedule I or II narcotics.
A 16-YEAR-OLD BELOIT BOY at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in the 3000 block of Park Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of first degree reckless injury and discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person.
TYQUAN J. TOUSANT, 22, of Beloit, at 11:11 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the AmericInn Hotel, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville, on felony charges of robbery with threat of force.
TREVELL C. DAVIS, 18, of Janesville, at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the 1700 block of Park Avenue, Beloit, on charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
ALONZO C. JONES, 32, of Janesville, at 8:20 p.m. Friday, July 15, near the intersection of Van Buren and Academy streets, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic.
DAVID A. ANDERSON JR., 30, of Janesville, at 5:27 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the 400 block of Fulton Street, Edgerton, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
JAHVARIUS J. WICKS, 18, of Beloit, at 6:42 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the 1700 block of Park Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of substantial battery.
JOHN P. VEUM, 60, of Evansville, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 12000 block of West Highway 59, town of Porter, on felony charges and a warrant for his arrest for failing to register his address on the sex offender registry.
TIANA M. BORGWARDT, 42, of Beloit, on Monday, Aug. 15, in the 1700 block of Park Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and battery to a law enforcement officer.
JAMAR D. CUNNINGHAM, 30, of Beloit, at 4:34 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, near the intersection of White and Harrison avenues, Beloit, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.
HASHEEM S. AMIN, 28, of Beloit, at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
LEE A. KNIPFEL, 49, of Janesville, at 7:25 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at home on felony charges of intimidating a victim with a domestic abuse modifier.
NATHAN M. CARTER, 46, of Beloit, at 5:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Motel 6, 3907 Milton Ave., Janesville, on felony charges of false imprisonment after allegedly holding a woman hostage in a motel room for a week.
COREY L. MILLER, 46, of Chicago at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, on Parker Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, second and subsequent offense.
DAMON V. KITTLE, 47, of Janesville, at 4:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at his residence, on felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
REBECCA M. MARTIN, 31, of Janesville, at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of retail theft of more than $500 but less than $5,000.
CHRISTOPHER L. SCHROEDER, 34, town of Beloit, at 4:12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on felony charges of substantial battery with a domestic abuse modifier.
SHANELLI K. MADDING, 38, of Beloit, at 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on felony charges of battery by a prisoner, repeater.
A 13-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of retail theft.
JAMES D. CONNELLY, 29, of Janesville, on Monday, Aug. 22, on County G near Highway 11, Janesville, on charges of possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense.
TOYVELLE M. RICE, 18, of Beloit, at 3:08 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on the 1600 block of Henry Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
OWI arrests
STEPHEN C. BROWN, 73, of Janesville, at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 1700 block of South Highland Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
JOSHUA R. CLAY, 33, of Beloit, at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, near the intersection of Academy and Milwaukee streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
LUIS A. CHAVEZ GONZALEZ, 19, of Janesville, at 1:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
A 16-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE GIRL at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the 2000 block of Humes Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
DEVIN A. DUTCHER, 45, of Janesville, at 2:33 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the 3000 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
TYLER E. MARIFKE, 33, of Janesville, at 2:39 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near the intersection of Harmony Drive and Mount Zion Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
LUCAS L. SCOTT, 39, of Janesville, at 3:09 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, near the intersection of High and Racine streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
JENNIFER L. VOEGELI, 41, of Janesville, at midnight Friday, Aug. 19, in the 700 block of Centerway, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
NELSON E. YAQUI-SIPAC, 22, of Janesville, at 1:51 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, near the intersection of Franklin Street and Centerway, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
JENNIFER L. WANLESS, 38, of Janesville, at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in the 1500 block of Kellogg Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
EDWIN O. MARTINEZ-PEREA, 19, of Delavan, at 2:52 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near the intersection of Center and Burbank avenues, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.
Reported
THEFT at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Sam’s Club, 3900 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. A woman reported someone stole her credit cards and used them at the store to purchase nearly $9,300 worth of merchandise.
VANDALISM at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the former Monterey Hotel, 5 S. High St., Janesville. Two unknown people allegedly spray painted the walls and roof of the hotel and stole six two-way radios.
VANDALISM at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on North Washington Street and Blaine Avenue, Janesville. Two people reported that the rear windows on their Kia vehicles were smashed out in an attempt to steal them.
THEFT at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in the 2300 block of Cornell Avenue, Janesville. A woman alleged having seen her grandmother’s handmade linens being sold online after having reported them stolen years earlier.
WEAPONS VIOLATION at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 4500 block of Plantation Lane, Janesville. A 16-year-old boy was warned for discharging a weapon within city limits and agreed to apologize to his neighbors for shooting an arrow into their house’s siding.
ANIMAL PROBLEM at 10:58 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Motel 6, 3907 Milton Ave., Janesville. An employee reported seeing a man allegedly pull a gun on another person’s dog after it attacked him. The dog owner was warned for disorderly conduct.
THEFT at 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at J Town Spirits, 1917 Center Ave., Janesville. A 16-year-old boy attempted to steal a bottle of brandy from the liquor store but was stopped by an employee.
TRESPASSING at 8:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the former Monterey Hotel, 5 S. High St., Janesville. Three juvenile boys were cited for trespassing on the property and another was cited for damage to property.
THEFT at 4:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 3300 block of Palmer Drive, Janesville. A man accused a woman he met at the Vegas Gentlemen's Club earlier in the night of stealing his wallet and taking more than $750 in cash and credit cards when she went with him to his friend’s house.
TRESPASSING at 2:02 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 600 block of South Locust Street, Janesville. A man was accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and calling 911 pretending to be her, allegedly telling dispatch she was going to commit suicide.
BURGLARY at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 1500 block of West Court Street, Janesville. Police investigated two attempted burglaries at businesses where someone attempted to pry doors open.
ATTEMPTED THEFT at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 300 block of Riverside Street, Janesville. Two children, ages 8 and 12, were warned for allegedly attempting to break into a woman’s vehicle.
VANDALISM at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on Greenway Drive near Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville. A resident reported that a construction company had been taking down “no parking” signs from the city, claiming they thought the company was removing them to make a subdivision more marketable.
THEFT at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1800 block of West Luther Road, Janesville. A man reported that his vehicle had been stolen overnight after he had left his keys in the ignition and the vehicle unlocked.
THREATS at 7:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the 500 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville. A woman reported that someone had left her a dozen threatening messages on her cellphone and threw items in her front lawn that belonged to a former resident.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mercy Urgent Care-East, 3524 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Two people got in a road rage fight in the parking lot of the urgent care, using profanity and obscene hand gestures.
WEAPONS VIOLATION at 12:34 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the PetSmart, 2700 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. A 16-year-old was cited for being in possession of a 9mm handgun.
VANDALISM at 2:01 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the 800 block of East Memorial Drive, Janesville. A person reported that two teenagers had kicked in the door of her deck.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 10:09 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Jefferson Elementary School, 1831 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville. A woman reported that a driver had followed her around the city in their vehicle and threw objects at her vehicle.
THEFT at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Menard’s, 2001 Morse St., Janesville. Theft prevention employees reported that a woman allegedly stole two cameras from the store by putting them in a bag that she pulled out of her waistband.
VANDALISM at 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the 300 block of South High Street, Janesville. A man reported his door had been kicked in.
THEFT at 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at NFI Industries, 101 W. Venture Drive, Janesville. An employee reported that they suspected another was taking several boxes of Takis Fuego snack chips and “selling them on the streets.”
VANDALISM at 12:19 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville. An employee reported that wooden benches in the church’s stone garden had been broken.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 10:41 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the city of Janesville police station, 100 N. Jackson Street. A man was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly calling the front desk multiple times over a three-day span making “vulgar comments” and threats toward police officers.