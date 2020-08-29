Rock County
Arrests
A 13-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, on charges of strangulation/suffocation; throwing bodily fluids; battery; threaten judge, prosecutor or law officer; disorderly conduct; criminal damage to property; and resist/obstruct officer.
A 14-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 234 Waveland Road, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct.
MICHAEL S. HENKE, 55, of 2010 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, at 5:53 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at 1822 W. Court St., Janesville, on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and resist/obstruct officer.
Charged
DEVAN J. CHIDESTER, 24, of 203 N. Washington St., Janesville, with one count of physical abuse of a child, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of bail jumping. Chidester is accused of punching a 17-year-old girl in the face.
MICHAEL L. BURGESS, 45, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, with one count of substantial battery. Burgess is accused of punching a woman in the head multiple times, breaking her left orbital bone.