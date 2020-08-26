Rock County
Arrests
JEFFREY R. FIELDS, 57, of 235 Sunset Drive, Janesville, after police were called to a disturbance at 1226 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, on charges of physical abuse of a child and battery. Police say he hit a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.
DEVAN J. CHIDESTER, 24, of 203 N. Washington St., Janesville, after police were called at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, for a group of people arguing, on charges of physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. A 17-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman were cited for disorderly conduct in the same incident.
RON C. HICKS, 21, of Los Angeles, at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, after a traffic stop by by Rock County Sheriff's deputies in the 3000 block of Palmer Drive, Janesville, on a Los Angeles police warrant charging robbery.
Charged
ANTONIO J. FISCHER, 23, of 215 S. High St., Janesville, with two counts of failure to report to jail. He is accused of not reporting to jail to serve two nine-month sentences.