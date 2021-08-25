Rock County

Arrests

MICHAEL L. PROBST, 26, of 10853 E. Willow Drive, town of Lima, at 7:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at his residence, on charges of battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse and strangulation/suffocation.

ESMERALDA N. MENDOZA, 24, of Markesan, at 8:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Cranston Road and Riverside Drive, town of Beloit, on charges of possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and a parole violation. She was accused of displaying the electric weapon to another person during a traffic stop.

RYAN D. VIETH, 33, of Marinette, at 11:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, after police were called for a report of an overdose at 4100 Kennedy Road, Janesville, on a charge of possession of heroin and a Department of Corrections warrant.

KENNETH E. SUTHERLAND, 41, Sparta, at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Wright Road and Canterbury Lane, Janesville, on a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

DEVONTE V. PROEUNG, 22, of 413 Center Ave., Janesville, at 10:42 a.m. Aug. 17, in the 200 block of West Wall Street, Janesville, on a charge of burglary.

Intoxicated driving arrests

THEA M. ACEVEDO MONTELLANO, 30, of 220 W. Grand Ave., No. 313, Beloit, at 3:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, on Highway 14 near Pontiac Drive, Janesville. Police said she failed to notice traffic stopped ahead of her and hit a pickup truck. No injuries reported. Also arrested on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and cited for driving without proof of insurance and inattentive driving.

NELSON J. CURTIS-HUNTER, 25, of 620 N. Garfield Ave., Janesville, at 7:33 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at 2723 Milton Ave., Janesville.

CHARLIE L. KEESER, 25, of 8847 N. Milton Road, Milton, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Center Avenue and Riverside Street, Janesville.

Reported

FRAUD on June 12, when a town of Porter man whose employer received letter from the state Department of Workforce Development to verify his status for unemployment benefits. He had never applied for unemployment.