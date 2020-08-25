Rock County
Arrests
MARK D. HARRIS, 25, of no fixed address, at 4:25 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on repeated sexual assault of a child causing harm under the age of 13.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ANTHONY T. HAVENS, 55, of 825 Arlington Court, Janesville, at 1:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Polzin Road and County A, town of Janesville. The offense was listed as Havens' second for intoxicated driving.
CODY B. KATZ, 25, of 1658 W. Inverness Drive, Janesville, at 7:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at home. The offense was listed as Katz's first for intoxicated driving.