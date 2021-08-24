Rock County
Arrests
JEREMY A. MOORE, 40, of 309 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 1:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at County M and Kidder Road, town of Fulton, on domestic abuse charges of strangulation, intimidation of a witness, battery and disorderly conduct.
JUSTIN C. GRAY, 39, of Milwaukee, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Rock County Jail, Janesville, on a charge of battery by prisoner.
LATASHA R. HENDERSON, 34, of 3300 S. Afton Road, Janesville, at 9:43 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at 700 N. Main St., Janesville, on charges of possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic and drug paraphernalia.
A 14-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE GIRL at 5:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at her residence, referred to juvenile authorities on charges of arson to a building and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
DAMIEN S. WALLS, 27, of 432 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, at 1:58 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Highway 14 and Emerald Grove Road, town of Bradford, after a crash involving more than one vehicle and a downed power pole. Walls was transported for treatment of significant injuries. The arrest was listed as Walls' second for intoxicated driving.
THOMAS E. STRUMZ, 55, of 2527 Plymouth Ave., Janesville, at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Highway 14 and Pontiac Drive, Janesville, after a four-vehicle crash. Strumz and a passenger were transported for treatment of suspected minor injuries, as was the driver of another vehicle. Strumz was arrested on a charge of causing injury by intoxicated driving and cited for failure to yield the right of way in a left turn.
ROBERT A. ZAHN, 41, of 1411 N. Claremont Drive, Janesville, at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Wright Road and Palmer Drive, Janesville, after a collision with another vehicle. Also cited for open intoxicants, failure to yield at a stop sign and driving without insurance. The intoxicated driving arrest was listed as his third.
CHRISTOPHER J. STEVENS, 36, of 165 Cherry St., Janesville, at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Center Avenue and State Street, Janesville.
AMY F. GARZA, 40, of 4402 Sandstone Drive, Janesville, at 11:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in the 2600 block of Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville.
Reported
VEHICLE THEFT at 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in the 1900 block of Hayner Road, town of Rock. Deputies investigating a crash at Hayner Road and Highway 11 discovered one of the vehicles involved had been stolen near the crash scene.
CHASE at 12:23 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, starting on County D near Plymouth Church Road, town of Rock. The vehicle reached speeds of at least 100 mph, was involved several almost-collisions and ran a red light at County D and County Q. The driver was still being sought.
SEX OFFENSE at 1:08 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at 6600 E. Storrs Lake Road, town of Milton, when a sheriff's deputy encountered a vehicle in which an 18-year-old man and an underage girl were having consensual sex. Case forwarded to district attorney for possible charges.
Charged
MICHAEL L. GLENMORE, 38, of 233 Madison St., Janesville, on a charge of strangulation/suffocation. He is accused of choking a woman who had tried to settle a dispute over a vehicle crash involving her father. A woman was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in the same assault.
DONALD J. LUCAS-JONES, 34, of 1539 Killdeer Lane, Janesville, with felony failure to report to jail and bail jumping.
STEPHANIE A. SEIDL, 58, of 407 Westview Ave., Clinton, on charges of driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, causing injury, second and subsequent offense, as well as third-offense intoxicated driving, after a one-vehicle rollover traffic crash Oct. 14, 2020, in the 6200 block of East Creek Road, town of La Prairie, in which a passenger was injured.