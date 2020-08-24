Rock County
Arrest
PAUL G. NORMAN, 62, 308 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, on suspicion of making a false 911 call.
Intoxicated driving arrest
AMY J. HAMILTON, 54, 24 S. Sumac Drive, Janesville, at 10:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at 1619 Milton Ave., Janesville.
Fire calls
WATER RESCUE at 8:50 p.m. Saturday at Carroll and Brandherm roads, town of Avon. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and multiple municipal fire departments responded to reports a man from Loves Park, Illinois, and a woman from Lake in the Hills, Illinois, were stranded in the Sugar River, clinging to a kayak and an inflatable tube. A water rescue team located the two and administered aid. Neither was injured.