Rock County
Felony arrests
JAMIE L. SHALES, 29, of Elgin, Illinois, at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, on Interstate 90/39 near Milton on felony charges of possession of methamphetamines.
RODERICK J. JOHNSON JR., 34, of Janesville, at 2:18 p.m. Monday, May 30, at Rod’s Auto Repair, 2834 Rockport Road, town of Janesville, on felony charges of driving or operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
JOSHUA J. VEGA-KELLEY, 42, of Beloit, at 6:41 a.m. Thursday, July 21, on St. Lawrence Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
RAYMOND D. CROWE, 63, of Green Bay, at 1:44 p.m. Friday, June 24, at State Bank of Cross Plains, 1060 N. Highway 14, town of Harmony, on felony charges of check forgery.
DAMONT L. PEACOCK, 40, of Janesville, at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Rockport Road, Janesville, on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and a Schedule IV narcotic.
ESTEVAN A. MENESES, 33, of Madison, on Sunday, July 24, on charges of escaping criminal arrest after failing to return to the Rock County Jail.
A 17-YEAR-OLD MADISON BOY at 2:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in the 2600 block of Sarah Lane, Beloit, on felony charges of attempted armed robbery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, burglary of a building or dwelling, and theft of a firearm.
JASON A. HAUGER, 32, of Beloit, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at home on felony charges of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and two counts of possession of child pornography.
JAMES F. GILLARD, 42, of Orfordville, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, near the intersection of Rockport Road and Center Avenue, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs.
CHRISTOPHER L. THOMPSON, 22, of Orfordville, at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on South Wright Street, Orfordville, on felony charges of substantial battery with a domestic abuse modifier, two counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, two counts of possession of burglarious tools, and theft of movable property worth between $2,500-5,000.
JAMAL D. LAWSON, 34, of Beloit, at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, near the intersection of Switchtrack Alley and Prairie Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of possession of cocaine.
CAMERON M. EVANS, 20, of Janesville, on Friday, Aug. 12, near the intersection of Randolph Road and Milton Avenue, Janesville, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
SARAH E. WOBIG, 36, of Orfordville, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at home after a pursuit in Beloit on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
JOSEPH R. CHRISLAW JR., 32, of Beloit, at 8:19 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
ROBERT M. POLGLAZE, 55, of Beloit, on Sunday, Aug. 14, at home on felony charges of possession of cocaine, second offense.
KIMBERLY L. GARZA, 41, of Janesville, on Monday, Aug. 15, on felony charges of theft of between $2,500-5,000 under a false representation.
NATHAN R. WILLIAMS, 41, of Beloit, at 2:52 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the 4000 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, on two counts of felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety and other felony charges including substantial battery with the intent to cause harm, possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, possession of psilocin with the intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.
BERTRAN W. TURNER, 52, of Beloit, at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Motel 6, 3907 Milton Ave., Janesville, on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CHRIS A. NYGAARD, 58, of Madison, at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on the 11000 block of North Webster Street, town of Porter, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
BRANDON M. BERGER, 32, of Bradford, at 1:23 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, near the intersection of Highway 14 and County O, town of La Prairie, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
JODIE K. MURRAY, 43, of Davis, Illinois, at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, near the intersection of Footville and Orfordville Hanover roads, town of Plymouth, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
Reported
THEFT at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of East Road One Street, town of Milton. A 44-year-old man was accused of stealing power from his neighbor by rerouting it into his basement, increasing the neighbor’s bill from $20 to $160.
THEFT at 9:41 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, near the intersection of Knutson and Beloit Newark roads, town of Newark. A mini excavator worth $20,000 belonging to an optic line burying company was stolen after someone reportedly drove it out of the ditch to load it onto a trailer.
VANDALISM at 1:16 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the 3900 block of West Plymouth Church Road, town of Rock. A person reported that someone had shot bullets through the front doors of their shed.
HARASSMENT at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on South County T in the town of Janesville. A woman reported that an unknown person had added her on Snapchat and then proceeded to take a photograph of her face and Photoshop it onto another photo of a naked body to give the illusion that it was hers.