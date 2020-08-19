Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JEROME F. KUTER, 50, of 1820 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, at 6:40 p.m Monday, Aug. 17, at Lexington Drive and Liberty Lane. It was listed as a first offense.
MARVIN J. MIDENCE-HENRIQUEZ, 31, of 1504 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville, at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Racine and Main streets. It was listed as his first offense.
HEATHER A. MUELLER, 46, of 803 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at home. It was listed as a first offense.
Arrest
PAUL G. NORMAN, 62, of 308 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 4:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at home on a charge of false emergency 911 use.
Charged
KENDALYNN M. BEHNE, 20, of 640 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville, with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, reckless driving causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia. Janesville police say on Sunday, Aug. 16, Behne crashed into a tree near Roxbury Road and Harmony Drive. Police reported that her 4-year-old son was seriously injured in the crash with a cut on his head. Behne admitted to driving "too fast," as she had be coming from an argument, according to a criminal complaint. There was also reportedly a marijuana pipe and grinder in the car.
MARK D. HARRIS, 25, of 819 Arlington Court, Janesville, with repeated sexual assault of a child. Janesville police say between 2018 and January 2020, Harris raped and inappropriately touched a girl he knows.