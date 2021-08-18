JOSHUA L.CARDOZA, 30, of 2020 Purvis Ave., Janesville, at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Highland Avenue and Palm Street, Janesville.
AMANDA M. BRETL, 42, of 3201 E. Thomas St., Milton, at 3:25 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Shore Drive and Thomas Street, town of Milton. The arrest was listed as her third for intoxicated driving.
JOSEPH C. BURSINGER, 27, Aberdeen, Maryland, at 11:51 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at 3360 S. Riverside Drive, town of Beloit. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
KENDRICK T. PAYTON, 23, of 1946 S. Porter Ave., Beloit, at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at highways 51 and 11, town of Rock. Also cited for open intoxicants and unreasonable and imprudent speed. Intoxicated driving arrest listed as his first.
JULIO C. CRUZ, 31, Premont, Texas, at 3:53 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Highway 213 and County H, town of Plymouth. Also cited for open intoxicants. Intoxicated driving arrest listed as his second.
Reported
FIREWORKS INJURY at 12:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at 3337 S. Schuman Road, town of Plymouth. Several juveniles were lighting fireworks, and one stood over a firework that had not exploded, trying to ignite it, when it exploded, injuring both hands and his ankles. He was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and then University Hospital, Madison, for surgery.
