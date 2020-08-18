Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
KATHERINE Y. BRIGHT, 38, of 225 Parkview Drive, No. 2, Milton, at 5:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Highway 51 and Happy Hollow Road, town of Rock. It was listed as her first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say she was reportedly driving slowly and swerving near Interstate 90/39.
SHANNON K. KVISTAD, 38, of 2015 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville, at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at highways 11 and 51, town of Rock. It was listed as her first offense. She was also arrested on charges of possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
KORDELL M. MCADORY, 23, of 212 S. Locust St., Janesville, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at 5844 E. County A, town of Harmony. It was listed as a second offense.
Charged
DUSTIN J. FLETCHER, 27, of 709 S. Jackson St., Janesville, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. Janesville police say on Aug. 12, Fletcher stole someone's car from a gas station and got into a hit-and-run crash with injuries in Rockford, Illinois.