JUAN D. HARRIS, 23, of 1947 Alden Road, Apt. E, Janesville, at 7:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at 2130 Kennedy Road, Janesville, on charges of driving a motor vehicle without owner consent and theft.
JONATHAN R. TOWNSEND, 32, of 3520 Royal Road, Janesville, at 3:48 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at 3118 Hampshire Road, Janesville, on charges of possession of Schedule I or II narcotics, possession of crack cocaine, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
EMILY J. VANDERLINDEN, 26, of 320 Jackson St., Janesville, at 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at 326 Cherry St., No. 3, Janesville, on a charge of harboring a fugitive. She is accused of not letting police into the Cherry Street residence at 3:19 p.m. that day so police could arrest MARCUS L. PRATT, 27, of 320 S. Jackson St., Janesville, on a probation/parole warrant. Police later brought a search warrant and made the arrest.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ELIJAH N. GESKE, 18, of 5943 N. Newville Road, Milton, at 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, on Court Street near Marshall Place, Janesville, after a parked car was sideswiped by a pickup truck. Also cited for driving after license suspension.
KYLE J. GJERSETH, 18, of DeForest, at 4:09 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at 3123 S. Highway 51, Janesville. Also arrested on a probation violation.
TAYLOR I. SCOTT, 30, of 1628 Green Valley Drive, No. 3, Janesville, at at 10:01 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Randolph Road and Morningside Drive, Janesville. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
