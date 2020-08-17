Rock County
Arrests
KAYLEIGH C. GAULIN-KLARICH, 29, of 214 Riverside St., Janesville, at 5:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at 2110 King St., Janesville, on possession of Schedule I, II narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
GREGORY WESTON, 32, of 451 N. Pearl St., Janesville, at 8:27 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at home on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JAMIE P. DEGARMO, 41, of 206 Winesap Court, Janesville, at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Milwaukee Street and Parker Drive, Janesville.
KAYLEIGH C. GAULIN-KLARICH, 29, of 214 Riverside St., Janesville, at 11:57 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Plainfield Avenue and Woodlane Drive, Janesville.
ROSS M. GRAHAM, 37, of 235 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 8:37 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Milwaukee Street and Parker Drive, Janesville. Also cited for obstructing or resisting an officer.
WILLIE TRAMMELL, 30, of 1207 Keeler Ave., Beloit, at 4:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Black Bridge Road and Parker Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing injury and possession of THC.