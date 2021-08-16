ISMAEL GUZMAN, 26, Fort Atkinson, at 7:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1452 Monterey Lane, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm and a probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
TINA A.M. VOGEL, 19, of 130 Glenview Court, Janesville, at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 4527 S. Highway 51, Janesville. Also cited for reckless driving, open intoxicants, driving after suspension, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
MARCIELA ONOFRY SERRANO, 35, of 548 Edison Ave., Janesville, at 1:58 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in the 5900 block of Highway 51 South, town of Rock, after a traffic stop. It was listed as her first arrest for intoxicated driving.
TOBY L. RESTIVO, 40, of 3505 E. Rotamer Road, Janesville, at 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 1021 N. Walnut St., Janesville.
Reported
FRAUD at 10:09 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, when a town of Rock resident reported several hundred fraudulent transactions on his debit card from January through July for losses in the thousands of dollars.
Charged
JASON E. HARRISON, 33, of3133 E. Milton-Harmony Townline Road, Milton, with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Police said he had 1.59 grams of heroin and the drug paraphernalia when they came to his home Aug. 8.
JONATHAN W. BAUMANN, 31, Sun Prairie, with driving a motor vehicle without owner consent, obstructing and resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping. He is accused of taking a car from Sun Prairie and resisting and running from a state trooper at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services after he was found sleeping in the car at the Newville park-and-ride lot July 1.
Sign up our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.