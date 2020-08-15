Rock County
Arrests
ISAAC V. ANDERSON, 26, of 1253 N. Martin Road, Janesville, at 3:21 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at the 200 block of Linn Street on charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, theft and misdemeanor bail jumping.
AMANDA K. KIND, 35, of 1408 W. Court St., Janesville, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at South Washington Street and West Holmes Street on a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RAINIE L. BARNES, 29, of 3489 Joshua Drive, Milton, at 1:09 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at 509 East Milwaukee Street, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
TIFFANI L. EDWARDS, 28, of 530 Froebel Drive, Beloit, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville. It was listed as a second offense, and Janesville police also reported arresting her on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
MOLLY E. GURNEY, 26, of 449 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, at 1:23 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at an undisclosed location. The number of offense was not listed in the police report.