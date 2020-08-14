Rock County
Arrest
CAPRICE M. GULLENS, 26, of Chicago, Illinois, at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the Rock County Sheriff's Office, where he was arrested on an attempted murder warrant from the Blue Island Police Department in Illinois.
ALVINO W. ROGERS ALLEN, 25, of 1434 Liberty Lane, Janesville, at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at home on a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Intoxicated driving arrests
BRIAN E. ILLBECK, 65, of 2206 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at North Sumac Drive and East Milwaukee Street. It was listed as his third offense.
MARIA G. LEON, 30, of 1623 Royce Ave., Beloit, at 8:28 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at East Milwaukee Street and North Atwood Avenue, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
PETER CONLEY, 19, of Madison, with attempting to flee and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Wisconsin State Patrol says on June 20, Conley was driving on Interstate 90/39 at a speed of 110 mph and almost caused two accidents after fleeing from an inspector.