TYRONE Z. GIBSON, 23, of 2421 Johnson St., Janesville, at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at his residence on charges of escape, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and a probation violation, after he fled after police had cuffed him and escorted him to a squad car.
DAMON C. HILL, 21, of 468 N. Walnut St., Janesville, at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 2518 W. Court St., Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver less than 200 grams of THC, maintaining a drug-trafficking vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon (handgun), bail jumping and on warrants issued by Janesville police and the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.
JOSHUA C. HARRIS, 45, of 4102 Foxwood Court, Janesville, at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at his residence, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ANDRENIQUA M. DAVIS, 23, of 253½ W. Grand Ave., Beloit, at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Jackson Street and Rockport Road, Janesville. Also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reported
FRAUD at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, when a Janesville woman told police she received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service that said someone had applied for a business loan in her name.
