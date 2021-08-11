CARRIE L. FORREST, 28, of Fort Atkinson, at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the 8800 block of East County N, town of Lima, after a traffic accident. The arrest was listed as her first for intoxicated driving.
LUCAS J. BOGK, 30, of 2843 Dartmouth Drive, Janesville, at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, on Beloit Avenue near Burbank Avenue, Janesville, after his northbound car hit a light pole in median and the pole fell, blocking one northbound lane.
AMANDA M. BRETL, 42, of 3201 E. Thomas St., Milton, at 12:18 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, after the car she was driving went into a ditch at County N and Charley Buff Road, town of Milton. The arrest was listed as her third for intoxicated driving.
Reported
CAR FOUND at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in the 2000 block of S. Dewey Avenue, town of Beloit. The silver Dodge had been reported stolen in Madison.
FRAUD ATTEMPT at 9:53 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, when a town of Newark resident reported receiving a letter saying his ComEd account at a Rockford, Illinois, address had been sent to a debt collector. The account had been opened in his late wife’s name and his Social Security number.
