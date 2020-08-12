Rock County
Arrests
JACOB O. JOHNSON, 34, of 2225 Pioneer Road, Janesville, at 9:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, on East Highway 11 on charges of possession with intent to deliver and delivering amphetamines and non-narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.
DUSTIN L. SEITZ, 32, of 635 Chestnut St., Janesville, at 5:58 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Rockport Road and Crosby Avenue on charges of felony possession of cocaine and probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrest
KELSEY L. FERNIHOUGH, 34, of 1960 Townhall Road, Beloit, at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at 3307 W. Ehrlinger Road, town of Rock. It was listed as her third offense.
Fire
BARN FIRE reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at 12265 E. County A, town of Johnstown. Rock County sheriff's deputies say the fire was put out and there was nothing suspicious about it, adding that the barn was a total loss.
Charged
TAYLOR J. HEITKA, 21, of 516 E. Madison Ave., Milton, with identity theft by avoidance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on July 16, Heitka was in a car they stopped and had a purse with a needle and crack pipe.
DANIEL A. RONAN, 20, of 251 E. South Ave., Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and ecstasy. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on June 15, they found Ronan in a home with about 31 ecstasy pills of and 83 grams of marijuana.