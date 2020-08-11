Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
ADAM G. CARLSON, 23, of 5201 N. Northwood Trace St., Janesville, at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Hemmingway and Highridge drives, Janesville. It was listed as his first offense.
SCOTT REPLOGLE, 50, of Evansville, at about 3:17 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at the intersection of Madison Street and Garrison Drive, Evansville. Police say in a news release that they arrested Replogle on a charge of OWI causing injury as a second offense or more and cited him for unreasonable and imprudent speed and having open intoxicants. A 46-year-old Beloit woman and Replogle were taken from the scene of a crash for treatment of minor injuries.
TERRY A. SHERMAN, 55, of 1922 S. Park Ave., Beloit, at 6:37 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Highway 213 and Luther Valley Road, town of Plymouth. Rock County sheriff's deputies say they responded to the scene where Sherman crashed his motorcycle and broke his leg. It was listed as his first intoxicated driving offense.
RIGOBERTO ULLOA, 42, of Joliet, Illinois, at 1:36 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Clinic and Hart roads, town of Turtle. Rock County sheriff's deputies say they responded to the area near Interstate 43 for a single-vehicle crash, where they arrested Ulloa on a first-offense OWI charge.