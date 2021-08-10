DWIGHT A. WILLIAMS, 50, and SHERIKA L. GARY, 34, both of 21 S. Academy St., Janesville, at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at their residence, on a charge of child neglect/fail to protect from exposure to controlled substances. Gary also arrested on charges of battery or threat to law enforcement and resisting or obstructing. William also arrested on a charge of bail jumping. Police report seizing packages of THC gummies.
DONALD S. SHANNON, 45, of 1937 Alden Road, Apt. E., Janesville, at 2:13 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2904 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and a probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ROBERT J. SILHA, 33, of 4831 Brown Deer Lane, Janesville, at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, after the car he was driving went off Ravine Street between Jackson and Franklin streets, Janesville. Also cited for driving after revocation. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.
AIDAN R. DENSON, 17, of 1829 S. Hawthorne Park Drive, Janesville, at 4:03 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Humes Road and Deerfield Drive, Janesville.
DANIEL F. BANDA, 41, of 1925 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 4:06 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at 1720 S. Grant Ave., Janesville. The arrest was listed as his third for intoxicated driving.
JOSEPH M. CESLOCK, 52, of 2401 Delaware Drive, No. 88, Janesville, at 3:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at 1951 Center Ave., Janesville. The arrest was listed as his third for intoxicated driving.
Reported
CAR THEFT at 5:04 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9. A blue Nissan Altima valued at $25,000 was reported taken from the 400 block of South Academy Street, Janesville.
Sign up our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.