Rock County
Arrests
MAKENZEE L. JACOBSON, 22, of 2423 S. River Road, town of Rock, at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at 2622 Bond Place, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery to an elderly person, resisting/causing injury to police and unlawful use of a phone. He is accused of throwing a chair at a man he knows and later resisting police. The extent of the injuries to the man and the officer was not immediately available.
MICHELLE S. ATTAWAY, 35, of 303 N. Chatham St., Janesville, at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 2525 W. Court St., Janesville, on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by taking financial card.
JORDAN E. BONNER-NELSON, 31, of 1410 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, at 10:46 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Milwaukee and Jackson streets, Janesville, on charges of fleeing and a probation violation. He is accused of fleeing police on an ATV, running off the road and hitting a tree.
Intoxicated driving arrest
JENNIFER D.Y. OAS, 35, of 20 S. Pontiac Drive, No. 201, Janesville, at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Milton Avenue and McCormick Drive, Janesville.