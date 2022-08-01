Rock County
Felony arrests
TRENTOWAIN T. YOUNG, 31, of Beloit, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at home on felony charges of false imprisonment with a domestic abuse modifier.
NICHOLAS S. MACKEY, 22, of Janesville, at 4;25 a.m. Friday, July 1, in the 1700 block of Mayfair Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of a prescription drug with the intent to deliver.
NICOLE D. S. LEMKE, 29, of Janesville, at 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, on North Randall Avenue, Janesville, on felony charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
STEFFON S. CARTER, 23, of Beloit, on Saturday, July 2, near the intersection of Summit and Wisconsin avenues, Beloit, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
DANIEL J. NYMAN, 35, of Janesville, on Tuesday, July 19, at the Rock County Jail on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and cocaine.
MARK A. SEPHUS, 29, of Janesville, at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation with a domestic abuse modifier.
EURA E. BURDINE, 49, of Janesville, at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, near the intersection of Van Buren and High streets, Janesville, on felony charges of theft from a person or a corpse.
JAKOB T. WILLIAMS, 18, of Beloit, at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the 1300 block of Eighth Street, Beloit, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
TAIWAN R. EDWARDS, 27, of Janesville, at 2 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in the 1400 block of Canyon Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of false imprisonment with the intent to inflict physical pain or injury with a domestic violence modifier.
DRAYLEN C. FAIR, 25, of Beloit, at 10:03 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in Beloit on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
LATRELL V. MOORE, 19, of Beloit, on Friday, July 22, near the intersection of Park and Henry avenues, Beloit, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
ARIK D. GIVHAN, 38, of Beloit, on Friday, July 22 on felony charges of failure to report to jail.
TONI M. VINCENT, 30, of Janesville, at 5:18 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the Veterans Affairs Clinic, 1141 Black Bridge Road, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs.
JUAN D. N. RODRIGUEZ, 43, of Beloit, on Saturday, July 23, in the 300 block of Kenwood Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of threat to a law enforcement officer and failure to report to jail after 10 days.
ANTONIO J. SHANNON, 17, of Beloit, on Saturday, July 23, at the intersection of Linn Street and Rockport Road, Janesville, on felony charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and hit-and-run causing injury.
MONTREL C. ZINN, 31, of Janesville, at 4 p.m. Monday, July 25, in the 200 block of East Highway 14, Janesville, on charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
LOGAN T. SMITH, 19, of Janesville, at 4:07 p.m. Monday, July 25, in the 700 block of Johnson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of attempting to disarm a police officer.
Intoxicated driving arrests
COURTNEY M. GRACE, 26, of Madison, at 4:33 p.m. Monday, July 4, near the intersection of Highway 51 and Arrowhead Shores Road, town of Fulton, on operating while intoxicated, first offense, with a modifier of having a passenger younger than 16 years old.
KELLY D. CASEY BYFORD, 43, of Janesville, at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the first block of North Terrace Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
KAY V. G. SAING, 29, of Janesville, at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near the intersection of Racine Street and Park Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, second offense.
GARY K. WISE, 66, of Janesville, at 3:47 p.m. Friday, July 22, near the intersection of Midvale and Green Valley drives, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
YADER A. URBINA REYES, 35, of Whitewater, at 3:10 p.m. Sunday, July 24, near the intersection of Highway 59 and Salisbury Road, town of Lima, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.
Reported
WELFARE CHECK at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Blue Astor Cabaret, 6530 S. Highway 51, Town of Rock. A 21-year-old man was seen laying in the middle of the parking lot after becoming incapacitated at a friend’s birthday party.
VANDALISM at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville. An inmate smashed a computer monitor at the booking station during his allotted hour out of his cell.
FIRE at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, in the 2600 block of South Highway 51, town of Rock. Police assisted fire personnel on the scene of a fire where the initial cause was thought to be old siding that was left sitting in a building.