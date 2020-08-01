Rock County
Arrest
ADALE CROSS, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, at 10:35 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at Interstate 90 and East Avalon Road, on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and obstructing an officer.
Charged
WHITNEY C. PINNEY, 31, of 915 Caroline St., Janesville, with escape and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rock County sheriff's deputies and correctional officers say on June 24, she left the jail for a doctor's appointment but never showed up for it or returned. Deputies eventually reported finding her on July 28 with a glass pipe.
Reported
FLEEING AFTER CRASH, reported at 2:38 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Milton Avenue and Hyatt Street, Janesville, when Janesville police say a vehicle drove down East Memorial Drive at 80 mph in a 25-mph zone before crashing into a parked vehicle at Prairie Avenue and Memorial Drive and then into a fence on the 700 block of Prairie Avenue. Police say the car finally hit a stump at Hyatt Street and Milton Avenue before the driver, whom police have identified but have not yet located, left the scene.