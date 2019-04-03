Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

REGINALD T. COLE, 50, of 15 Elliott St., Janesville, at 6:41 a.m. Tuesday. He fled after Janesville police tried to stop him at River Street and Centerway, and he failed to negotiate a curve on Franklin Street near Mineral Point Avenue, crashing into trees. Then he ran before being caught, police reported. Also arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, fleeing, resisting and a bench warrant for failing to appear in court in a previous case.

Arrests

RICHARD O. JERO, 22, of 10118 W. Highway 213, Beloit, at 8:01 a.m. Monday at the Rock County Jail, on a charge of battery to prisoner. He is accused of inflicting minor injuries on another inmate. Then around 8 p.m., Jero was involved in another incident, when he was arrested on charges of battery by prisoner in an "altercation" with a correctional officer and expelling bodily fluid (spit) on a different correctional officer.

Charged

EVIN C. LOMBARDI, 19, of 532 Golden Lane, Milton, with possession of marijuana as a second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of possessing about 0.47 ounce of marijuana and smoking materials when stopped by Janesville police Monday night at Laurel and Academy Street and Laurel Avenue.

Walworth County

Charged

JAMES W. BERST, 23, of 281 E. Parkside Drive, No. 111, Whitewater, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Sept. 3, Berst was found passed out in a McDonald’s drive thru with 3.62 ounces of marijuana.

JAMES L. DOWDAL, 33, of 135 W. Main St., No. 213, Delavan, with battery by prisoner. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on March 8, Dowdal punched another inmate in the back of his head about seven times.

ANDREW J. LONG, 24, of 222 W. Center St., Whitewater, with two counts of delivering LSD as party to a crime and a single count each of delivering psilocin, delivering marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say from November through February they conducted controlled buys of various drugs from Long. Police on March 7 executed a search warrant on his home and found several pipes.

MATTHEW R. RUTKOWSKI, 29, of N1563 Powers Lake Road, upper unit, Genoa City, with physical abuse of a child. Bloomfield police say on March 5, Rutkowski slapped a girl over a dispute about missing Gushers fruit snacks, and he made her stand in a corner for three hours.