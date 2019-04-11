Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

BRICE M. WILLS, 20, Deforest, at 11:46 p.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Matheson Street, Janesville. Cited for intoxicated driving with a passenger under 16 and driving after license suspension.

TERRY J. WILLGER, 47, of 1330 Laramie Lane, No. 8, Janesville, at 2:05 a.m. Monday at Highway 11 and Beloit Avenue, town of La Prairie. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.

KIMBERLY S. FARA, 39, of 202 Red Apple Drive, Janesville, at 8:49 p.m. Monday in the Janesville parking ramp at 13 N. Parker Drive, after she backed into a parked vehicle. The arrest was listed as her third for intoxicated driving.

Accidents

AFTON ROAD AT FAWN LANE, JANESVILLE, at 2:58 p.m. Monday, when a van driven by Rebecca L. Omorrow, 38, of 3321 Glenbarr Drive, Janesville, was hit from behind by a car driven by Andrew T. Ruthe, 34, of 966½ Hackett St., Beloit. Ruth was transported to hospital with a suspected minor injury. Ruthe cited for inattentive driving, driving after suspension, driving without insurance and non-registration.

Charged

CHRISTOPHER L. WALKER, 32, and JENNIFER N. WEBER, 43, both of 1052 Eighth St., Beloit, both with burglary. They are accused of breaking into a house of a Janesville woman they know and taking at TV on June 10, 2018. Arrest warrants were issued for both.

JOSHUA W. CLARK, 21, of 1650 Ritscher St., Beloit, at 12:36 p.m. Monday in Janesville on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on a previous charge of fleeing an officer.

JASON J. FAUST, 45, of 1015 Tolman St., Lake Geneva, with hit and run to unattended vehicle and bail jumping. He is accused driving a car stolen in Rockford, Illinois, into a stopped car the night of March 16 in Beloit.

LEE M. MOORE, 22, Milwaukee, with battery by prisoner. He is accused of punching another inmate at the Rock County Jail on Monday.

Walworth County

Charged

KEVIN T. AKEY, 59, of N7221 McCabe Road, Whitewater, with identity theft and uttering a forgery. Whitewater police say on Jan. 29, Akey signed the name of a woman he knows on a check and cashed it.

KADO J. GIBSON-LILLGE, 20, of 222 W. Center St., Whitewater, with two counts of delivering LSD, one as party to the crime. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Nov. 12 and Dec. 24, they conducted controlled buys of LSD where Gibson-Lillge either made the deal or was involved.

KAITLYN R. ROBERTS, 22, of 126 S. 5th St., Delavan, with identity theft by avoidance and obstructing an officer. Town of Delavan police say on March 21, Roberts, who had an active arrest warrant, gave police someone else’s name during a traffic stop.

RONNIE L. SISTRUNK, 23, of 370 N. Tratt St., No. 237, Whitewater, with two counts of identity theft and one count of attempted identity theft. Whitewater police say between Nov. 10 and 15, Sistrunk made two purchases totaling more than $500 using other people’s credit cards at Advanced Auto Parts.