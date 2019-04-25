Rock County

Arrests

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday at 401 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, on a charge of felony intimidation of witnesses.

TYLER J. WOHLUST, 31, of 2803 E. County S, Beloit, at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday at 923 Wolcott St., Janesville, on charges of felony possession of THC and cocaine.

Accidents

MOUNT ZION AVENUE AND MORNINGSIDE DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 4:07 p.m. Sunday. The front of a car driven north on Morningside Drive by Sherman H. Buckley, 47, of 1536 Barberry Drive, Janesville, made contact with the right side of a vehicle driven west on Mount Zion Avenue by Lina Hui Han, 16, 4410 Saratoga Drive, Janesville. Buckley was cited for running a red light and not having insurance. One passenger in Buckley’s vehicle—Anita S. Wien, 48, of 1536 Barberry Drive, Janesville—was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Han and Luis D. Navarrete, 16, of 3102 Village Court, Janesville, were transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.

HUMES ROAD AND LEXINGTON DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 4:24 p.m. Monday. A vehicle driven by Timothy M. Ebben, 57, of 1732 Wiese Lane, Mount Pleasant, was unable to stop in time and hit a vehicle in front of him, which then bumped into another vehicle. Ebben was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville and was cited for following too closely.

EAST MEMORIAL DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 6:05 p.m. Sunday. A vehicle driven by Brittney L. Palmer, 21, of 1403 Purvis Ave., Janesville, crashed into a vehicle driven west by Wade R. Cookson, 60, of 19 East Basswood Lane, Milton. Palmer did not see Cookson as she attempted a left turn onto East Memorial Drive. Cookson was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville

Walworth County

Charged

HEATHER M. FAUST, 42, of W7720 Lake Shore Road, Sharon, with 11 counts of identity theft for financial gain. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in January and February, Faust used someone’s debit card without their permission, spending more than $2,000.

KADO J. GIBSON-LILLGE, 20, of 222 W. Center St., Whitewater, with party to delivering LSD twice and MDMA once. UW-Whitewater police say in August and September, they conducted controlled buys of 0.88 grams of MDMA and 0.35 grams of LSD from Gibson-Lillge, who already faces two other charges of delivering LSD.

JOSHUA A. KHAN, 41, of 627 Ann St., Delavan, with felony bail jumping and retail theft. City of Delavan police say on April 2, Khan went into a gas station and stole $692.50 of cigarettes by stuffing the cartons in his clothes.

BRANDON LONGORIA, 23, of 517 S. Putnam St., Whitewater, with physical abuse of a child. Whitewater police say on April 16, Longoria struck a child he knows multiple times on the bottom with a belt.

BRADLEY M. MAINOCK, 20, of 98 Koshkonong Drive, Edgerton, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Nov. 17, they found Mainock with five individually packaged bags of marijuana, a grinder and an edible.

ALFREDO J. MARINEZ, 47, of Burlington, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Marinez struck someone he knows in the face after an argument in the town of Spring Prairie on Dec. 15.

SHERRON A. PAYNE, 25, of Midlothian, Illinois, with uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft. City of Delavan police say Payne used a counterfeit $100 bill at GameStop on Feb. 15.