Rock County
Arrests
THREE 14-YEAR-OLD BOYS, at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday at 2017 Humes Road, Janesville, on charges of operating a moving vehicle without consent.
BRANDON CHARLES LOFGREN, 38, of Freeport, Illinois, at 2:34 a.m. Friday at 3121 Wellington Place, Janesville, on a charge of fugitive complaint.
NATHAN LYLE BOLTON, 30, of 747 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, at 9:30 p.m. March 21 at 352 Rockport Road, Janesville, on a charge of second-degree reckless endangering safety.
Intoxicated driving arrests
FRANCISCO GARCIA-HERRERA, 40, of 1108 Harmony Circle, Janesville, at 7:46 p.m. Thursday at 1599 E. Milwaukee St. and South Randall Avenue, Janesville.
JASON ANDREW MUENCHOW, 49, of 1509 La Salle Court, Janesville, at 11:46 p.m. Thursday at 1917 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville.
