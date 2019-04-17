Rock County

Reported

FRAUD at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of King Street, Janesville. A man reported someone made four fraudulent transactions using his checking account. The fraud apparently totaled about $50. Police have identified a possible suspect in the incident.

Charged

JEREMEY D. DUNCAN, 41, of 705 17th St., Delavan, with felony retail theft. He is accused of taking power tools valued at $600 from Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, on Feb. 2. An arrest warrant was issued.

Walworth County

Charged

NORMA J. CORTEZ-NICOLAS, 21, of 4205 Locust St., Delavan, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana as party to the crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia. Town of Delavan police say on April 5, they executed a search warrant at Cortez-Nicolas’ home and found marijuana, paraphernalia and materials related to selling drugs.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.