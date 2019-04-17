Rock County

Reported

FRAUD at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of King Street, Janesville. A man reported someone made four fraudulent transactions using his checking account. The fraud apparently totaled about $50. Police have identified a possible suspect in the incident.

Charged

JEREMEY D. DUNCAN, 41, of 705 17th St., Delavan, with felony retail theft. He is accused of taking power tools valued at $600 from Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, on Feb. 2. An arrest warrant was issued.

Walworth County

Charged

NORMA J. CORTEZ-NICOLAS, 21, of 4205 Locust St., Delavan, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana as party to the crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia. Town of Delavan police say on April 5, they executed a search warrant at Cortez-Nicolas’ home and found marijuana, paraphernalia and materials related to selling drugs.