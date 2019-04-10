Intoxicated driving arrest
EDIN R. ZAVALA-BARDALES, 21, of 120 St. Lawrence Ave., No. 222, at 5:24 p.m. Sunday at Jackson and Van Buren streets.
Updated: April 10, 2019 @ 3:18 am
