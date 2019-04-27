Rock County

Reported

FRAUD at The Diamond Center, 3515 Milton Ave., at 10:09 a.m. Friday after two women used a Southwest Airlines credit card to buy 18 Pandora-brand items valued at $4,820 the previous day. Management suspects the purchase was fraudulent.

POLICE DOG INCIDENT at 2:09 a.m. at Main and Wall streets, Janesville, when a Janesville man who apparently was intoxicated entered the back of a police SUV where a police dog was sleeping. Officers were able to separate the man and dog before the man was bitten. Man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of harassment of police animals.

Fire calls

123 S. RINGOLD AVE., JANESVILLE, at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, when two adult residents and two cats were displaced and staying with relatives. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire in first-floor ceiling. Cause was an overloaded circuit, caused by the use of a space heater. Damage to structure and contents estimated at $30,000.