Rock County

Reported

FRAUD/FORGERY at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday at 122 West Centre St., village of Footville. A person reported a suspicious contact that appeared to be a scam.

Charged

JAMIE D. PENTECOST, 21, of 326 Riverside St., Janesville, charged with aggravated battery to an elderly person in Oregon, Illinois, as noted in a fugitive warrant after being arrested in Rock County.