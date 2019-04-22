Rock County
Arrest
SHANE ALLEN CLARK, 40, of 2619 Hawthorne Ave., Janesville, at 11:54 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, Janesville, on charges of burglary and bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JEREMY MICHAEL HANSON, 39, of 2917 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 7:03 p.m. Saturday at 903 Prairie Ave., Janesville. Also cited for violating domestic abuse injunction and bail jumping.
GREGORY RUBEN SPENCER, 26, of 830 Harding St., No. 203, Janesville, at 2:19 a.m. Sunday at Chatham and Ravine streets, Janesville.