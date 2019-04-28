Rock County

Arrest

SKYE L. BENNETT, 26, of 1930 Myra Ave., Janesville, at 12:39 a.m. Sunday at Whiskey Ranch, 24 N. Main St., Janesville, on a charge of forgery. He was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Two others were arrested on charges of obstructing an investigation.

Intoxicated driving arrest

RUTH M. MILLER, 60, Franklin, at 2:23 a.m. Sunday at Ruger Avenue and Colby Lane, Janesville. Also cited for failure to obey an officer’s sign or signal.

Reported

BICYCLE THEFT, at 10:53 a.m. Saturday at Walmart Supercenter, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, after a man rode a 26-inch Mongoose mountain bike valued at $198 out of the store. He was not immediately apprehended.