Rock County

Arrests

VESAL KONG, 31, of 514 Chestnut St., Janesville, at 2:44 a.m. Sunday at Wilson Avenue and High Street, Janesville on a charge of felony probation violation.

AURIEL J. MCNUTT, 26, of Madison, at 6:27 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of felony retail theft.

SHANE A. ILLBECK, 33, of 2019 King St., Janesville, at 10:14 a.m. Saturday on charges of disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.

DRURY J. NIEBUHR, 22, of 1216 Menard St., Janesville, at 9:49 p.m. Friday at Washington and State streets, Janesville, on a charge of felony probation violation.

CODY M. GLASS, 18, of 4625 E. County J, Beloit, at 1:45 p.m. Friday at the Janesville Police Department on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.

MICHAEL D. COLEMAN, 31, of 1524 E. Racine St., No. 25, Janesville, at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in the first block of Chatham Street, Janesville, on a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

BRIANNA M. RAICHE, 17, of 222 N. Franklin St., No. 306, Janesville, in the first block of North Parker Drive at 8:06 p.m. Thursday on battery, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.

VINCENT J. LABARBERA, 17, of 1916 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, at 2:48 p.m. Thursday at Craig High School, Janesville, on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and making threats. The charges are related to an incident in which police say Labarbera trespassed into the school and started shouting threats.

KYLE T. BEYER, 38, of 2727 Park Place Lane, Janesville, at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, at home on a charge of recklessly endangering safety. The charges are related to an incident in which police say Beyer fired a gun and the bullet went through the wall into the door and closet in the apartment next door.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ERIK D. HILL, 43, of 1519 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 1:32 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville. He was also arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest and battery/threatening a police officer. The charge stems from an incident in which police say Hill backed into the middle of the parking lot and then drove forward into the building. Hill was transported for medical treatment.

CRYSTAL M. KING, 35, of 924 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, at 2:43 a.m. Saturday at Court and Harrison streets, Janesville.

ALEXANDER B. JACOBSON, 18, of Roscoe, Illinois, at 3:14 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Memorial Drive, Janesville. He was also arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CRYSTAL J. BLAKEY, 40, of 1806 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 10:25 p.m. Saturday at Kellogg Avenue and Reuther Way, Janesville.

PABLO CRUZ, 32, of Chicago, at 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and Memorial Drive, Janesville. He was also arrested on a charge of felony probation violation.

SHAYQUAN E. EDWARDS, 21, of Chicago, at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville. She was also arrested on a charge of forgery. That charge iswrelated to an incident in which police say Edwards attempted to cash a counterfeit U.S. Treasury check for $4,000. Also arrested in the same incident was JESSICA C. WILLIS, 29, of Chicago on charges of forgery and possession of marijuana, but not OWI.

NICOLE M. RANDALL, 30, 1306 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 1:56 a.m. Saturday at Pearl and Court streets, Janesville. It was listed as her second arrest on drunken-driving charges.

Reported

FORGERY at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday at Ulta, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville. Two counterfeit $100 were reported given to a cashier.

AUTO THEFT at 8:51 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken was 2000 Chevy S-10. No value was listed.

AUTO THEFT at 7:04 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken was 2007 black Honda Pilot. No value was listed.

PROPERTY DAMAGE at 8:33 a.m. Thursday at Paw Print Dog Park, 2701 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville. The donation box was pried open, but the box had been emptied the day before. Damage to the box was listed at $200.