Rock County

Reported

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE, at 2:29 a.m. Sunday at Highway 51 and Airport Road, Janesville. A woman told police a man punched the windshield of her vehicle causing a large crack in the glass. The man ran away from police. As of midday on Sunday, police had not located him, although a search for him involved a police dog unit, according to police incident reports. He’s being sought for criminal damage to property and bail jumping.