Rock County

Arrests

TRYSTEN ANTHONY-ISAIAH REYES, 18, of 1101 Bennett St., lower, Janesville, at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC less than or equal to 200 grams, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

AN 11-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

A 17-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE GIRL at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 300 E. Racine St., Janesville, on possession with intent to deliver THC less than or equal to 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrest

CONNIE M. BOUTON, 68, of 1042 Bingham Ave., Janesville, at 9:53 p.m. Saturday at 5901 Highway 51, town of Rock.

Charged

XAVIER J. LATWON, 21, of 415 Center Ave., Janesville, with physical abuse of a child and two counts of disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Latwon is accused in an incident March 22 at his former residence that included an assault on a child.

STEPHEN J. BUCKLER, 26, Savanna, Illinois, with identity theft for financial gain. Buckler is accused of making charges on a credit card belonging to a Clinton man he knows.

Reported

FIRE at 3:38 Thursday at 808 S. Tarrant Road, town of La Prairie. A barn on the property caught fire and was determined to be a total loss. Two dogs and eight chicks died in the fire. A pontoon boat, Honda ATV four-wheeler, Craftsman lawnmower, lift trailer, truck topper, horse track, boat motor, garden tools and wood burner were destroyed.