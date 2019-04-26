Rock County

Arrests

DUSTIN D. O'CONNOR, 37, of 102 S. Chatham St., Janesville, at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday at 1000 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and probation violation.

PARRIS I. COLLINS, 38, of 425 Lincoln St., Janesville, at 12:56 a.m. Thursday, on charges of exposing a child to harmful material, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct. Police suspect he sent an inappropriate text message.

Intoxicated driving arrest

ERIK D. GUSTAVSON, 22, of 255 S. Jackson St., No. 3, Janesville, at 11:42 p.m. Thursday at Delavan Drive and Academy Street, Janesville.

Accidents

MILTON AVENUE AT MORSE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, when a pickup truck driven by Joseph E. Peterson, 50, of 1818 Milton Ave., No. 234, Janesville, collided in the intersection with a car driven by Oneida A. Acosta Encarnacion, 31, of 1649 Dewey Ave., Beloit. Acosta Encarnacion was cited for running a red light and was treated and released at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

Charged

DANIEL J. NYMAN, 32, of 908 Sherman Ave., Janesville, with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of having 0.5 gram of cocaine, cocaine-packaging materials and paraphernalia that included crack cocaine-making materials at his residence Thursday.

LANCE E. BICE, 33, of 706 E. Derek Woods Drive, Fulton, with substantial battery, misdemeanor battery and obstructing an officer. He is accused of assaulting a man and a woman who were riding with him and another woman in a car early Thursday morning in the area of County N and Slocum Road in the town of Lima.

LEOPOLD M. LUCERO, 37, Milwaukee, with substantial battery by use of a weapon. He is accused of cutting a man's face with a beer bottle at 340 Clark St., Janesville, the night of Oct. 20.