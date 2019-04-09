Rock County

Arrests

TINA MARIE AUSTIN, 45, of 1217 Oak St., Beloit, at midnight Wednesday at Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on charges of felony retail theft.

WESLEY ALAN BARLOW, 38, of 455 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, at 9:40 p.m. Sunday at Barlow’s home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, and battery.

MACKENZI THEA JELINEK, 19, of 1433 Marquette St., Janesville, at 6:12 p.m. Sunday at Jelinek’s home on charges of unauthorized use of personal identification and obstructing/resisting an officer.

JEANINE S. STOMIANY, 54, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, at 1:53 p.m. Monday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on charges of unauthorized use of personal identification.

Intoxicated driving arrests

MATTHEW A. MESSEL, 1405 16th St., Brodhead, at 6:20 p.m. Friday at 14631 W. Highway 81, town of Avon. It was listed as Messel’s third arrest on a drunken-driving charge.

ANTWON M. WILLIAMS, 34, of Rockford, Illinois, at 12:22 a.m. Sunday at Stateline and Center roads, town of Avon.

Reported

FIRE at 1:58 p.m. Saturday at 4938 S. Carver Road, town of Plymouth. No injuries were reported, but the house sustained “heavy damage.”

FRAUD at 8:49 a.m. Friday at 6200 block of Highway 51, town of Rock. A woman reported being scammed out of $1,646 through a Craigslist scam.

Accident

HIGHWAY 51 NORTH OF MARQUETTE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 1:31 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle driven by Phillip G. Wilson, 74, of 564 N. Walnut St., Janesville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Tom J. Pulliam, 69, of 1662 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit. Pulliam and his passenger, Samuel L. Shields, 44, of 744 W. Grand Ave., Beloit, were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

Walworth County

Charged

BENJAMIN D. LUECK, 23, of 121 Prairie Drive, Walworth, with 11 counts of possession of child porn. State and local investigators say a November tip showed child porn was shared from an IP address connected with Lueck. On March 21, police spoke with Lueck at his home on Fraternity Lane in Whitewater, where police learned he had more child porn on his phone.