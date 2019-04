Rock County

Arrests

EDDY DONDIEGO MORONEZ, 31, of 2323 Harvard Drive, Janesville, at 12:31 a.m. March 31 at 867 S. Jackson St., Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and probation violation.

JAMIE LYNN SPLINTER, 33, of 1605 N. Concord Drive, Janesville, at 3 p.m. Saturday at Boucher Hyundai, 2009 Milton Ave., Janesville, on 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.