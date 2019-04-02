Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

BOBBY W. AUSTON, 39, of 2616 Schaller St., Janesville, at 12:40 p.m. Sunday at Henke Road and County MM, town of Harmony.

MICHAEL L. DOMINY, 24, of 1534 Anthony Ave., Janesville, at 3:09 a.m. Sunday at Harmony Townhall Road and Highway 26, town of Harmony.

MICHAEL W. PERTEETE, 48, of Rockford, Illinois, at 7:23 p.m. Saturday at 49 S. Jackson St., Janesville.

ANTHONY S. ROSS, 35, of 121 W. Beloit St., Orfordville, at 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Highway 213 and County M, town of Magnolia.

Charged

ANDREA E. ARTHUR, 37, of 1516 Sylvester St., Janesville, with possession of narcotics. Arthur is accused of having a bag of 40 to 50 hydrocodone pills when Janesville police stopped her March 3 in the 200 block of North Franklin Street.

TONY A. JACKSON JR., 38, of 116 N. Pine St., Janesville, with disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater and possession of marijuana. Jackson is accused of slapping a woman while they were parked in a car in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Milton Avenue on Saturday night and of possessing 5 grams of marijuana.