Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

EVIN CHOLE LOMBARDI, 19, Milton, at 6:02 a.m. at 510 W. Centerway, Janesville.

KIMBERLEY J. MCKIBBEN, 59, of 3617 E. Rovi Drive, Milton, at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday at Milton Avenue and McCormick Drive, Janesville. She was initially pulled over for driving at night without headlights. It was her second OWI offense.

Reported

THEFT at 9:36 a.m. Monday on North Serns Road in the town of Milton. Four show horse tail extensions worth a collective $8,800 were reported stolen.

Charged

AMIR J. KAVIANI FAR, 24, of 3573 Bee Lane, Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver psylocybin and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He was accused of possession of 2.3 ounces of marijuana and 1 ounce of psylocybin mushrooms after a traffic stop Tuesday night on Hart Road in the town of Turtle.

STEPHANIE R. STEPHENS, 28, of 807 Oak St., Beloit, with two counts of forgery. She is accused of cashing checks totaling $705 that belonged to her employer, Kollins Chiropractic, town of Beloit, for personal use.