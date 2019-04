Rock County

Arrests

TIFFANY LEE BUCKNER, 42, of 2517 King St., Janesville, at 3:20 p.m. Monday at her home on charges of fraudulent use of a financial card and bail jumping.

ANDREA JEAN ROBAR, 39, of 304 Madison St., Janesville, at 4:54 a.m. Friday at the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on charges of unauthorized use of personal identification, theft less than or equal to $2,500, retail theft less than or equal to $500, retail theft and theft of movable property.