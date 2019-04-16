Rock County

Arrests

A 17-YEAR-OLD BOY at 8:10 p.m. Saturday at Park and Wilson avenues, Janesville, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver THC greater than or equal to 200 grams.

SHANE T. PLOOF, 19, of 214 S. Pearl St., Janesville, at 8:10 p.m. Saturday at Park and Wilson avenues, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC greater than or equal to 200 grams and battery threat to judge, prosecutor or law officer.

Charged

MARSHAWN D. GILES, 20, Madison, with hit and run causing injury and fleeing an officer. Giles is accused of fleeing a Janesville police officer at speeds reaching 85 mph and then crashing into another vehicle on the city’s west side April 4, causing a possible neck injury to the other driver.

QUINN B. KOCH, 31, of 725 Cornelia St., Janesville, with theft by acquisition of a credit card and identity theft for financial gain. Koch is accused of stealing a credit card at a Janesville store Feb. 28 and using it to buy an $896 Apple iPad at Best Buy. He then sold the device online.

CHARLI M. POTE, 34, of 604 S. Jackson St., Janesville, with escape. Pote is accused of not returning to the Rock County Jail after being released from the Huber dorm for work March 12.

Intoxicated driving arrests

MELISSA N. CLARK, 48, of 202 Valley Drive, Janesville, at 9:24 p.m. Saturday.

CHARLES JEROME FOX, 45, of 139 S. Fischer Ave., Janesville, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Dupont Drive and Kellogg Avenue, Janesville.

JEFFREY R. GESKE, 45, of 8447 N. County KK, Milton, at 10:18 p.m. Saturday at North Highway 51 and East Highway 14, town of Janesville.

AARON JAMES HOFFMASTER, 30, of 2030 Bond Place, Janesville, at 2:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of King Street, Janesville.

EDUARDO JESUS SANCHEZ, 55, of 2747 Park Place Lane, Janesville, at 12:09 a.m. Sunday.

JONATHON M. SULLIVAN, 32, of Chicago, Illinois, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday at South County H and West Mill Pond Road, town of Newark.

Reported

FRAUD/FORGERY, reported at 9:08 p.m. Friday at 5181 N. County F, town of Janesville. A man reported someone was posing as a special agent with the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Walworth County

Charged

BRYCEN J. MCHALE, 33, of Pueblo, Colorado, with second-offense THC possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on April 9, they conducted a traffic stop and found McHale, who has a 2004 conviction of marijuana possession in 2004 in Colorado, with a vaporizer.

JUSTIN S. MORONEZ, 36, of the Walworth County Jail, with burglary, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor theft. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 26, Moronez stole a PlayStation 4 and sold it.