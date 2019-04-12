Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

JUSTIN R. BRIGHT, 34, Milton, at 5:01 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 90 northbound and Humes Road, Janesville.

Reported

FRAUD at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Memorial Drive, Janesville. A 78-year-old man said he was at an Office Max store when someone used a “social security scam” to fraudulently sell him $1,000 in Google debit cards.

FRAUD at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of St. Lawrence Avenue, Janesville. A man said someone fraudulently opened a JetBlue credit card in his name.

Charged

LEVI H. NASH, 23, of 2306 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville, with driving a motor vehicle without owner consent. He is accused of taking a car from a residence on West Hafeman Road in the town of Spring Valley on June 12 and driving it to Kansas City, Kansas, where the car was recovered. An arrest warrant was issued.

Walworth County

Charged

MICHAEL P. BARBOSA, 42, of 10619 N. County Line Road, No. 69, Whitewater, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on April 6, they conducted a traffic stop and found Barbosa with 1.3 grams of marijuana.

CLIFTON M. BETH, 36, of N1745 N. Daisy Drive, Genoa City, with attempting to flee an officer. Bloomfield police say on April 3, Beth drove at speeds reaching 101 mph on Eastside Road before crashing.

JOSE A. DEJESUS, 25, of 909 N. Church St., No. 102, Elkhorn, with delivering marijuana near a school and a park and delivering LSD. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in August and September they conducted controlled buys of 17.57 grams of marijuana and 0.03 grams of LSD from the defendant.

RANDALL S. KLEICH, 20, of 2901 Mabie St., town of Delavan, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on March 2, they conducted a traffic stop and found Kleich with about 3 ounces of marijuana and 21 LSD tabs.

YOVANI M. RAMIREZ, 22, of 903 E. Clay St., Whitewater, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana near a school and maintaining a drug trafficking place, both as party to the crime. Ramirez is also charged with felony bail jumping. Whitewater police say on Dec. 8, they found in Ramirez’s home about 200 THC-infused vape cartridges and about 14 grams of marijuana.

THOMAS A. TRENTADUE, 21, of Racine, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in October and December, they conducted controlled buys of nearly 60 total grams of marijuana from Trentadue.