Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

MICHAEL B. HENRY, 58, of 3219 Stellar Drive, Janesville, at 7:51 p.m. Monday at Prairie Avenue and Murphy Woods Road, Beloit. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving. Also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Reported

$50 BILL FOUND by a Rock County maintenance worker Tuesday on the south side of the courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. The bill was held for safekeeping at the Rock County Jail evidence bureau.

Charged

CARLOS A. GUERECA SILVA, 30, of 164 Linn St., Janesville, with substantial battery, two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of misdemeanor battery, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of two assaults against a woman, one on Sept. 22 in an apartment and another on Nov. 6 in a motel room, both in Janesville.