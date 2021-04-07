Rock County
Arrest
STEVEN R. THOMPSON, 31, of 114 N. Palm St., Janesville, at 3:40 p.m. Monday, April 5, at 215 S. River St., Janesville, on charges of possessing synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as trespassing and abusing hazardous substances.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CLINTON R. BROWN, 47, of 1243 Partridge Ave., Beloit, at 6:36 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Highway 51 and Stark Road, town of Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies also listed charges including possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
TEA A. CARLSON, 23, of 501 S. Madison St., No. 5, Evansville, at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at 3123 S. Highway 51, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
COURTNEY A. DREBLOW, 45, of 9 Wisconsin St., Darien, at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Bradford Town Hall Road and O'Riley Road, town of Bradford. It was listed as a second offense.
COURTNEY A. GARNER, 47, of Milwaukee, at 5:43 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at 2017 S. Highway 213, town of Spring Valley. It was listed as a first offense.
TANNER D. GREEN, 23, of 922 Moore St., Beloit, at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Paddock Road and Liberty Avenue, town of Beloit. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies also listed charges of intoxicated use of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.
Charged
CURTIS L. HOWARD, 43, of 527 Rogers St., Milton, with physical abuse of a child and strangulation and suffocation. Milton police say Howard choked a girl he knows.
DEONTAY T. JONES, 18, of 830 Harding St., No. 102, Janesville, with attempting to flee an officer. Janesville police say on April 1, Jones drove away from police.