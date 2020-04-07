Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
LATOYA S. FRANKLIN-COOPER, 38, of 718 Miller Ave., Janesville, at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 2807 W. Court St., Janesville.
KIRSTAN R. POLLOCK, 22, of Wisconsin Dells, at 1 a.m. March 29, at 254 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville.
SIERRA A. WHITE, 21, of 3368 S. Prairie Ave., Beloit, at 5:30 a.m. Saturday at highways 14 and and 140, town of Bradford, on charges of operating while intoxicated, causing injury.
Charged
ZION E. HIBBLER, 19, of 335½ E. Racine St., Janesville, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. Hibbler is a accused of taking a car that was left in a driveway unlocked with the keys inside in the 1400 block of Vista Avenue, Janesville, on March 10 or 11. He was arrested and the car recovered March 15 in Normal, Illinois.
SARAH L. BISHOP, 31, of 1813 Garfield Ave., Beloit, with felony retail theft and resisting. Bishop is accused of trying to leave Kohl's Department Store, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville, with $1,948 worth of clothing and of pulling away from an officer who was trying to arrest her the afternoon of March 19.
DALEN J. FINCH, 44, of 318 S. Randall Ave., upper, Janesville, with three counts of delivery of cocaine, occurring in September and October 2018. Finch is accused of selling $50 amounts of cocaine to a Rock County Sheriff's Office informant in Beloit and South Beloit, Illinois. An arrest warrant was issued.